Online narcotics dealer investigation in San Luis Obispo

Since February, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Unit, Drug Enforcement Administration, San Luis Obispo County Probation Department and the San Luis Obispo Police Department together investigated a suspected narcotics dealer.

Officials say 19-year-old Josue Eliel Cambray Lopez used the social media app Snapchat to advertise and sell drugs.

On June 15, a search warrant was served at Lopez's residence. Deputies and officers reportedly seized $14,000 in cash, guns, and multiple different types of narcotics including MDMA, counterfeit Oxycodone, and Xanax.

Lopez was arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale and being armed while committing a felony.

