Online narcotics dealer investigation in San Luis Obispo

Posted at 4:06 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 19:06:41-04

Since February, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Unit, Drug Enforcement Administration, San Luis Obispo County Probation Department and the San Luis Obispo Police Department together investigated a suspected narcotics dealer.

Officials say 19-year-old Josue Eliel Cambray Lopez used the social media app Snapchat to advertise and sell drugs.

On June 15, a search warrant was served at Lopez's residence. Deputies and officers reportedly seized $14,000 in cash, guns, and multiple different types of narcotics including MDMA, counterfeit Oxycodone, and Xanax.

Lopez was arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale and being armed while committing a felony.

