Online ordering begins soon for Cal Poly's annual Tomato Spectacular

Cal Poly’s annual Tomato Spectacular plant sale is happening once again, but virtually.

Online ordering begins Saturday at 9 a.m. and lasts through mid-May, unless plants sell out sooner.

During the Tomato Spectacular, offered by Cal Poly’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, more than 70 different types of plants will be offered, including Brandywine, Early Girl, Kellogg’s Breakfast, Homestead, and a selection of cherry tomato plants.

Plants are $6 each and can be picked up within five days of purchase, beginning April 20, with a reservation.

To view the catalog, click here.