Online public school students celebrate the end of the school year in Pismo Beach

California Online Public Schools hosted a fun festival for its Central Coast students and families at the Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach on Friday.

Organizers say the point of the event was to help foster an engaging and social environment for online students and their families.

"It's an opportunity for all of our families to gather, bring the students out, teachers are out here together and just have a great time and build community, and that's what one of the things we're trying to do out here today," said Marcus White, elementary school principal.

Students got to enjoy a science table, arts and crafts station, photo booth, and games.

California Online Public Schools serve more than 9,000 students statewide in grades TK through 12th.