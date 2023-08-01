Only distillery trail in CA happening soon in Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Distillery Trail weekend occurs at all 13 member distilleries around Paso Robles and Southern San Luis Obispo County.

Each distillery will treat guests to various drinks and experiences starting August 11.

The weekend-long festivities include tastes of rare spirits, special cocktails, distillery tours, and more.

"It's an annual event bringing the distillers together that are on the Paso Robles Distillery trail...we do it from a historical standpoint, to promote our local distilleries and share with people that also we are the only distillery trail in California," said Lynette Sonne, Paso Robles Distillery Trail Executive Director.

The weekend event is open to the public and no tickets are needed to participate.