Opa! Community members gather for Greek Festival in San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo Greek Festival took place this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, attendees were able to enjoy Greek food and pastries, live music, dancing, and other entertainment.

The event was sponsored by the St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church.

"It's fun to see everyone learn everyone's cultures and dances, and it's it's really important to us, at least to keep it going because, you know, being living here in the U.S., it's very easy to get detached from your roots," said Tiberiu Stanculescu, a member of the Cal Poly Greek Club.

"It's an honor to carry on our traditions and our roots and, you know, share them with everyone else who's curious to see them."

Admission and parking were free.

The festival took place at the Madonna Expo Center.