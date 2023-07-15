Open Farm Days kicks off in Paso Robles

The 3rd annual Open Farm Days weekend kicked off in downtown Paso Robles Friday evening.

The event is hosted by FARMstead ED and is meant to show the public the importance of supporting local farmers and where their food comes from.

“This is all about supporting your local farmer; meeting and learning about your local farmer and if we don't continue to do these markets and support our local farmers, they're going to be gone. I really think family farms are on the endangered species list and it's really important for us to know who they are and support them,” said Lynette Somme, FARMStead ED’s founder and head boss.

Friday was the free marketplace, where local farmers and makers showed of their locally grown and made products.

Saturday night is the Shepherd to Cher Dinner at Reves De Moutons.

That starts at 6:00 p.m.

For the rest of the weekend, there will be farm tours, tastings, and agricultural demonstrations.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.