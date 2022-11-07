Open invitation to artists for SLO Classical Academy downtown mural

SLO Classical Academy released its request for proposals on Monday, November 7 for a mural on their new building located at 1105 Higuera St (the old Bank of America

building) on the corner of Higuera and Santa Rosa streets.

The mural will be painted on the brick face of the building highly visible at the intersection.

SLO Classical Academy officials say they are pleased to extend an invitation and request for proposals to provide a mural that engages the local community with the robust education they offer.

Applications will be accepted now through midnight on November 27. The selected artist will be awarded a $10,000 stipend to create an outdoor 2-dimensional mural for installation on the new SLO Classical Academy High School building.

For more information and to apply, click here.