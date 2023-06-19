Opening acts announced for Mid-State Fair Grandstand Arena concerts

Opening acts have been announced for Grandstand Area concerts at the California Mid-State Fair.

The Fair runs July 19-30 at the Paso Robles Event Center in Paso Robles.

Opening acts are as follows:



July 19: Annie Bosko for Tim McGraw

July 20: Jon Foreman for Lauren Daigle

July 21: Jet Black Roses for Sammy Hagar

July 22: Lou Gramm for The B-52’s

July 23: Conner Smith for Luke Bryan

July 24: T.I. for Nelly

July 25: Ian Munsick for Parker McCollum

July 26: A live DJ will open the show for PITBULL

July 27: Los Tucanes de Tijuana performs and will not have an opening act

July 28: Styx performs and will not have an opening act

Tickets for the concerts can be purchased by clicking here. The Luke Bryan show is sold out.

Grandstand Arena performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

The gates will be open on the first day of the fair, Wednesday, July 19, from 4 p.m. to midnight.

