OperaSLO Carousel production cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

OperaSLO's Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel production at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo has been canceled hours before opening due to a company-wide COVID-19 outbreak, according to OperaSLO General Director, Brian Alhadeff.

Alhadeff said over 1,600 tickets were sold and confirmed the cancellation as a community safety precaution.

The Carousel was scheduled to take place during Mother's Day weekend, starting on Saturday, May 7 until Sunday, May 8.

The Performing Arts Center's website states that refunds to the show will be automatically provided in the coming days.