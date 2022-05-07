Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

OperaSLO Carousel production cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

performing arts center pac.PNG
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
performing arts center pac.PNG
Posted at 1:52 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 16:52:04-04

OperaSLO's Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel production at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo has been canceled hours before opening due to a company-wide COVID-19 outbreak, according to OperaSLO General Director, Brian Alhadeff.

Alhadeff said over 1,600 tickets were sold and confirmed the cancellation as a community safety precaution.

The Carousel was scheduled to take place during Mother's Day weekend, starting on Saturday, May 7 until Sunday, May 8.

The Performing Arts Center's website states that refunds to the show will be automatically provided in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png