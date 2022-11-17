Operation Christmas Child to send holiday gifts to children in need

Operation Christmas Child is a charitable project that helps children in need around the world receive gifts on Christmas.

Every year, National Collection Week takes place the third week in November when more than 4,500 drop-off locations are open across the country.

The organization is collecting shoeboxes full of gifts from local churches, businesses, and residents, that will go overseas to children in need.

Kids in 170 countries receive gifts from the operation.

Shoeboxes normally include school supplies and one toy.

Operation Christmas child officials say they expect to collect 14,000 shoeboxes on the Central Coast.

Lori Lewis, an Operation Christmas Child drop-off team leader told KSBY, "These young people come to the United States, they received a shoebox when they were 4, 5, 6, or 7, some of them make it to the United States and they say 'this made such an impact on my life, I'm going to start packing shoeboxes myself, that's how much of an impact it made on a 3, 4, 5,6,7-year-old child."