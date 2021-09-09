Operation Christmas Child's Central Coast countdown begins

The countdown to Christmas seems a ways away, but the preparation to start helping children in need is now.

Operation Christmas Child is a charitable project that helps children in need around the world receive gifts on Christmas.

The Central Coast foundation is making their call for volunteers now with an event on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Community members can register online for the annual kickoff event for current and new volunteers. The event includes an introduction and training for specific roles where your gifts and talents will help children worldwide. The event is free and open to the public.

Central Coast volunteers will send 12,000 free shoebox gifts packed with hygiene items, essential school supplies, toys and a gift.

From November 15th,-22nd 2021, the organization will collect the 12,000 shoebox gifts and give them to children in need.

The training event takes place Saturday, September 11th, 1:00 - 2:30 PM at the Calvary Chapel in Paso Robles.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child contributors have delivered 188 million shoebox gifts to children in need in more than 170 countries.