'Operation Gift' toy drive seeks to bring joy to Central Coast military families

Local non-profit Friends of Fort Hunter Liggett is upping the Christmas spirit on the Central Coast by hosting a toy drive for children in military communities.

Until Dec. 15, individuals will be stationed at the Paso Robles Walmart parking lot from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. collecting toys and monetary donations for the drive.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., Santa Claus is set to make a special appearance at the site.

Organizers say the community's contributions will help support families at five military installations on the Central Coast.

Friends of Fort Hunter Liggett was founded in July 2023 after its creators "recognized that there was a need that other Army programs do not currently support," according to the organization's website.

The non-profit's previous efforts to serve military communities reportedly included providing free school supplies, Christmas toys, and financial support to local families.

Fort Hunter Liggett is a United States Army Post in south Monterey County, positioned just one hour north of San Luis Obispo.