Opioid overdose suspected in inmate death at Santa Barbara County Jail

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Main Jail late Thursday night.

According to the sheriff's office, a custody deputy and WellPath nurse discovered the inmate unresponsive while conducting welfare checks in the Inmate Reception Center just before 11 p.m.

Sheriff's officials say when they found the inmate, he was not breathing and had foam coming from his mouth.

Custody deputies and medical staff reportedly performed CPR, administered three rounds of Narcan, and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) on the inmate but were unable to revive him. Paramedics also responded and continued lifesaving measures but the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail.

Sheriff's officials say preliminary information indicates the death is likely the result of an opioid overdose.

Officials say they will release further information once the inmate's family members have been notified of the death and the investigation has concluded.

