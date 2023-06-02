Watch Now
Opioid rescue kits installed at Lompoc city facilities

City of Lompoc
This opioid rescue kit is installed at Lompoc City Hall.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jun 02, 2023
The City of Lompoc is installing opioid rescue kits at facilities throughout the city.

City staff will also be trained on how to identify signs of a potential overdose and how to administer Narcan, officials announced this week.

The Lompoc Fire Department is leading the Narcan trainings for city employees.

“This training is vitally important for our city employees as they have the potential to make a difference prior to the arrival of first responders,” Lompoc Fire Chief Brian Fallon said in a statement.

The rescue kits have been placed at City Hall, the Public Library, Village Library, Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, Anderson Recreation Center, the Aquatic Center, and the Lompoc Landfill in spaces available to the public.

