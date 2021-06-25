Orangetheory Fitness becomes first tenant to open in SLO Public Market

Orangetheory Fitness will be the first tenant at the SLO Public Market to open its doors.

The fitness studio's soft opening began last Friday and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Saturday, June, 26 at 1 p.m.

On Saturday, the gym will be open until 4 p.m. offering morning fitness classes as well as hosting a "Come-and-Go" event for people to come check out the studio.

The fitness studio is offering a founding membership rate, but in order to qualify guests must sign up by this Saturday.

During the fitness centers grand opening, some other tenants planning to open in the SLO Public Market may also be at the shopping center offering samples and goodie bags.

SLO Public Market officials say they expect more shops and restaurants to open in the next few months.

The market is located at the corner of South Higuera and Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo.

The Orangetheory Fitness franchise has six total fitness centers, with the San Luis Obispo location being the newest. There are three in California and three in Arizona.