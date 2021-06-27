Orangetheory Fitness opens as SLO Public Market's first business

Orangetheory Fitness became the first tenant at the SLO Public Market to open its doors.

The gym held a grand opening on Saturday.

Orangetheory classes consist of a one-hour interval-based workouts focusing 30 minutes on cardio and 30 minutes on strength training.

The classes are meant to be 'coach inspired' and participants are able to track their heart rates throughout the entire workout.

Each class has a max capacity of 26 people and classes are already filling up.

"This gym is all about or this studio is all about being inspired by a coach so when you walk in you are lead through a workout by a coach," head trainer Lisa Kowalski said.

Kowalski said the workouts are 'science backed and technology tracked'.

SLO Public Market expects more shops and restaurants to open in the next few months.