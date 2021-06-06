Orangetheory to open at SLO Public Market

Orangetheory Fitness will be the first tenant at the SLO Public Market to open its doors.

The gym plans to open to the public on June 26, 2021.

It will have morning classes that day but also be open until 4 p.m. for a "come-and-go" event so people can check out the studio.

SLO Public Market expects more shops and restaurants to open in the next few months.

Some of the other tenants at the shopping center may also be set up in the courtyard on Orangetheory's opening day to offer samples and goodie bags.

San Luis Obispo Public Market at Bonetti Ranch is under construction at the corner of S. Higuera St. and Tank Farm Rd.

