Orcutt Academy High School groundbreaking ceremony

Today at 5 p.m. a groundbreaking ceremony took place at Orcutt Academy High School for its multi-use building.

When completed, the new building will include a full-size gymnasium for basketball and volleyball, a stage for performances, a lobby with restrooms, an additional classroom and an outdoor stage for assemblies and performances.

"We're very excited to get this project off the ground," Superintendent of Union School District, Holly Edds, said. "The students deserve it and they're so excited about having their own space."

The project is funded by Measure G which Orcutt Union School District voters approved back in November 2016.