Orcutt American Little League asking for help after snack bar suffers water damage

The Orcutt American Little League is asking for the public's help to rebuild its snack bar.

The little league's Board of Directors says the snack bar sustained major water damage in the off-season when the water heater exploded and the inside of the building had to be completely gutted.

It damaged the refrigerator and cabinets and caused mold to start growing on the walls.

They are now working to put in new drywall and replace all of the equipment.

They expect it will cost about $7,000 to get it up and running again, and they're aiming for the work to be wrapped up by the end of January.

The Little League season starts March 1.

The Board says the snack bar is one of the league's only continuous fundraisers and helps with field maintenance, equipment, and fees.

