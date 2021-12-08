Orcutt high school students drop eggs from 300 ft. in science experiment

Students at Orcutt Academy High School dropped eggs from 300 feet in the air as part of a class experiment on Tuesday morning.

The experiments, which used seven-foot atmospheric weather balloons to lift the eggs in the air before releasing them, tested students' abilities to create landers—devices that would protect eggs from the 300-foot free fall.

KSBY was on scene for two egg drops on Tuesday. Both eggs survived the fall.

The student-built landers included a capsule to protect the egg. Students attached plastic trash bags to act as parachutes to slow the egg's fall.

Elizabeth O'Leary, a high school junior and designer of one of the landers, told KSBY she enjoyed the experiment.

"I think this was a lot of fun," O'Leary said. "I was a little bit nervous before the drop because I didn't know if the parachute was gonna catch air like I hoped it would."

While in the air, the weather balloons collected atmospheric data, science teacher Ty Fredriks said. Available data ranges from ultraviolet radiation to air pressure measurements.

Experiments are set to continue on campus on Wednesday, Dec. 8.