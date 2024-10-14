Orcutt man arrested for felony DUI in fatal Hwy 101 crash Sunday

An early morning collision on Highway 101 near Santa Maria resulted in the death of one person, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officials say that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, a single-car rollover crash on Highway 101 just north of SR-166 blocked off the road's southbound lanes.

Approximately 10 minutes later, authorities say 20-year-old Orcutt resident Dylan River Lossing was traveling on the highway at an unknown speed and failed to stop as he approached the halted traffic.

Lossing reportedly struck another vehicle that was stopped, injuring a man who police identify as a 30-year-old Santa Maria resident.

That man was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center and died of his injuries later Sunday morning, according to CHP.

Authorities have yet to release the victim's name.

Officials say Lossing was determined to be under the influence; he was reportedly arrested for a felony DUI and will be charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.