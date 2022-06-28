Orcutt man spends months creating patriotic display in neighborhood

With the 4th of July a week away, a patriotic display is up for community members to enjoy in Orcutt.

Resident Chris Heilmann worked over the last six months to create the display, which stands 16.5 feet tall and includes 3,200 pixels.

Each pixel can reportedly show any color of the rainbow.

Heilmann says he wanted to build the display as a way to honor those who gave us freedom and to share his passion for his great country.

People can check it out at the corner of Old Mill Lane and Camelot Drive in the Foxenwoods community.

People can tune their radio to 105.5 FM to hear the National Anthem line up with visual effects on the display, which will be up through the 4th of July.