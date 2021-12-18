Orcutt man suspected of multiple sexual assaults, investigators believe there could be more victims

An Orcutt man is under arrest on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults, and investigators believe there could be additional victims.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives arrested Faustino Urrutia, 56, on Wednesday after a months-long investigation.

Investigators say they began looking into Urrutia back in March after a report of a sexual assault at a home in the Orcutt area.

Sheriff's officials say detectives identified additional victims, all of whom were Spanish-speaking women. Investigators say Urrutia lured the women to his home as prospective house cleaners.

The sheriff's office is encouraging any other victims or anyone with additional information about survivors in this case to contact the Sheriff's Office - Santa Maria Detective's Bureau at (805) 934-6170. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 681-4171 or visiting the sheriff's website.

Survivors of sexual assault also have the option of contacting the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at (805) 568-2400 or toll-free at 855-840-3232.

Other resources for survivors include Standing Together to End Sexual Assault - (805) 564-3696 - and the North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center - (805) 736-7273.

