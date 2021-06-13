Orcutt Oasis Senior Center Orchestra practices Saturdays at Heritage Park in Arroyo Grande

Residents at the Orcutt Oasis Senior Center are getting together to practice their ukulele skills this weekend.

The band, comprised of about 20 to 30 members, is now meeting every Saturday at Heritage Park in Arroyo Grande.

The seniors were interested in learning the instrument, but there wasn't a suitable space at the senior center for them to play, so Diane Brand, the leader of the orchestra, found a new venue for them to practice.

"We were originally a ukulele band, but we became an orchestra because so many people heard our music and wanted to be part of it,"Brand said.

The group plays all kinds of music throughout the decades as well as a lot of Hawaiian melodies.

Brand said anyone is welcome and the orchestra meets at the big gazebo in Heritage Park at 11 a.m. every Saturday.