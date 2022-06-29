Orcutt Road roundabout update set to change travel patterns

At the intersection of Tank Farm Road and Orcutt Road in San Luis Obispo, motorists will notice a change of direction that started on June 27.

According to city officials, this detour is due to the Orcutt Road roundabout project.

Travelers heading northwest from Orcutt Road (Edna Valley side) will have a right turn to continue north toward Johnson Rd. There will be no access to Tank Farm Road from this direction.

Travelers heading east from Tank Farm Road can travel straight toward the Edna Valley.

In consideration of the most recent closure update, there will be no access for those heading to Orcutt Road north and the road is still closed for those driving southbound from Johnson.

The City of San Luis Obispo encourages travelers to take alternate routes if they are able to.

