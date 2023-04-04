Orcutt Robotics team competes in first robotics regional tournament

A local high school robotics team won third place at their first robotics regional tournament over the weekend.

Orcutt Academy High School's robotics team, Spartatroniks, attended the Aerospace Valley Regional Competition in Lancaster.

The team made it to the semi-finals, coming in at third place out of 36 teams.

The team also won the Gracious Professionalism Award. The award is given to the team that demonstrates high-quality work and competition, respect, and cooperation both on and off the field.

Congratulations Spartatroniks.