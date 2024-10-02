Orcutt Union accepted into National Network of Innovative School Districts

The Orcutt Union School District announced Wednesday that it has been accepted into the League of Innovative Schools (The League).

The League is a national network of school districts that connects and supports the most forward-thinking leaders in education. It's organized by Digital Promise, a global nonprofit working to expand opportunity for every learner by bridging solutions across research, practice and technology.

The district reports it was selected from a competitive national pool of applicants based on the district's educational leadership, demonstrated commitment to equity and excellence, innovative vision for learning, key achievements and collaborative spirit.

“We are excited to join the League of Innovative Schools,” said Orcutt Union Superintendent Dr. Holly Edds. “Our district prides itself on being cutting-edge and seeking out the best and most innovative ways to give students the skills they will need in the future. We expect to learn from, and contribute to, this association.”

Since 2011, the Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools has spearheaded innovative learning and leadership practices and accepts new members through an open application process once per year.

“As teaching and learning rapidly evolve amidst the advent of new technologies, the League’s mission to connect innovative education leaders is more vital than ever,” said Jillian Doggett, director of network support at Digital Promise. “Through its network of forward-thinking leaders, the League provides school districts with opportunities to leverage research-backed approaches for addressing complex challenges; stay at the forefront of cutting-edge educational practices; and implement innovative solutions that meet the needs of all students.

Orcutt Union reports the district's addition to the League provides their superintendent with unique learning opportunities with educational leaders around the country specializing in innovative and effective learning.

Additionally, The district states it will be able to have district and site administrators participate in League work groups focusing on student voice and engagement, digital equity, developing district pathways in computing, and high school redesign.

The full list of League members can be found at digitalpromise.org/districts.

