Some elementary students in the Orcutt Union School District are returning to the classroom this week.

The blended learning phase-in schedule started Tuesday for TK and kindergarten students.

Thursday, grades 1st and 2nd will begin.

Next week, grades 3rd and 4th return on Tuesday, March 16, and 5th and 6th go back Thursday, March 18.

Distance learning takes place for all students on Mondays.