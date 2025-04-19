Orcutt woman celebrates 101st birthday surrounded by family

One Central Coast resident spent Friday evening celebrating a special milestone birthday.

Orcutt resident Francis Simonsen recently turned 101 years old, and her family commemorated it with a lively birthday party at Giavanni's Pizza in Santa Maria.

Originally born in Los Angeles, Simonsen has spent her 101 years traveling the world and becoming a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Her husband of 66 years helped to build Hummel Village, a senior residence in Orcutt, where she became the very first resident.

Simonsen tells KSBY that she was grateful to see most of her family gathered together on Friday.

"I am here with my family, who I'm always proud of," Simonsen said. "I love them and I don't get to see them all very often, but that's part of the course and I am enjoying this moment with them."

After a long 101 years, Simonsen says she enjoys spending her time playing bingo at Hummel Village and eating at her favorite restaurant, Giavanni's Pizza.

“I don’t particularly like being 101, if you’d like to know, but I am taking it. I have to— I have no choice," Simonsen joked.