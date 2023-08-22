Organic coffee roasting company expands to San Luis Obispo

An organic coffee roaster operating out of Oceano for the last five years has a new San Luis Obispo County location.

Deltina Coffee Roasters opened Tuesday at 1340 Taft St. near the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo.

Owner John Quint says they roast their own organic coffee and wanted to expand their reach into the San Luis Obispo community.

“Our original flagship location is in Oceano. That's where we roast all of our coffee and we also have a café, but we wanted to expand into the San Luis Obispo market. You know, we want to reach the students of Cal Poly and the SLO community. We have quite a few people that drive down to Oceano to enjoy our coffee, but we wanted to be a little bit closer for them,” Quint said.

In Oceano, Deltina Coffee Roasters is located at 945 Front St.