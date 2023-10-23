Organizations participated in SLO CAL volunteer fair to remind the community of the resources available in SLO

The San Luis Obispo community got to learn more about how they can get involved in their community and help their neighbors at Sunday's SLO CAL volunteer fair.

Multiple organizations based in San Luis Obispo including Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo and Lumina Alliance set up booths at SLO Cider to tell the community about who they are and what they do.

“I'm hoping people will come and learn about their community and they'll learn more about these amazing organizations,” said Leah Wood with Help SLO. “These are all like local volunteer-based organizations that are just meant to help people or animals or the community in some way, and so I want other people to come and learn about that and learn about what's out there, how they can help and resources that are available."

Help SLO is a Facebook group for mutual aid that started on the first official day of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. The group has continued to thrive with over 8,000 local members participating.