Organizers 'overwhelmed' by community support at Juneteenth celebration in Paso Robles

Community members celebrated Juneteenth at Sherwood Park in Paso Robles Saturday afternoon.

The event went from 1 to 4 p.m. and was free for family and friends in the community.

There were guest speakers, games, a variety of foods, live music and more.

An event organizer says the Juneteenth holiday is a great opportunity for people to heal and learn about each other.

She also mentioned she was grateful for the support from the community.

"I am overwhelmed. The support from the community has been overwhelming. Thank you, thank you, it makes me happy to be a Paso Roblean," Juanetta Perkins, the event organizer, said.

There were also snacks and games for kids at the event.