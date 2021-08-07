Orientation for Class of 2025 was today at Pioneer Valley High School

More than 700 incoming freshmen met at the Pioneer Valley High School gym Friday for orientation.

The class of 2025 met with 160 junior and senior students to get a tour of the school as they showed off the school's learning and social environment.

Pioneer Valley staff are happy to see the students in-person once again.

"Most of all I think we're just excited to have the kids back on campus and having that sense of family and being together here at school,” said Shanda Herrera, Pioneer Valley High School principal.

All students are required to attend in-person classes and wear masks while indoors.

The school district is in the process of exploring options for those students who are not comfortable coming back to campus.