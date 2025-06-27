Our goofy Pet of the Week, Samuel, is ready for his forever home

Every week, we introduce you to an available pet from local shelters. This week, it is five-year-old Samuel's turn in the spotlight!

This sweet lab was transferred from the county shelter and is ready for his forever home! Just like many labs, he loves treats, toys and belly rubs.

At just under a hundred pounds, he is a lot to love but will do best in an active household where he can be his goofy self! Head to the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Ave in San Luis Obispo from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday to meet this sweet pup.

Click here for full details on Samuel or the other available animals at Woods Humane Society!