Our Pet of the Week Cadbury makes life sweeter, just like his name suggests

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society, this week is is Cadbury's turn, and just like his name suggests he is sweet and makes life a little bit better.

He is a 2 year old pit bull mix who arrived at Woods Humane Society just before Easter from a shelter in the Central Valley.

He is very well trained and has all kinds of tricks up his sleeve including being good on a leash, sit, paw and rollover.

He loves to play in water and go on walks or simply lay on the couch with his person. Because of his previous life in far from the beach he has never seen the ocean but the team at woods is sure that he would love it!

He is going to be an amazing adventure buddy for someone on the central coast and that is why he is kicking off the adopt your adventure buddy promo. All adult dogs at woods humane society are name your own price.

The promotion will be in effect from July 7-17 and applies to any dog over the age of five months.

“This time of year, especially following the 4th of July holiday, shelters across the region see an influx of stray dogs entering their kennels and are in even more need of our help to transport and find loving homes for adoptable canines," Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L’Heureux said in a press release. "Meanwhile, due to the busy summer travel season, dog adoptions tend to decrease this time of year, leaving us with less capacity to accept intakes than we’d like.”

Adult dog adoption fees at Woods are regularly $150.

All adoptable pets at the shelter are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for parasites.

Adoptions also come with a free health check at a local veterinary clinic.

To check out the adoptable dogs at Woods, visit WoodsHumane.org.