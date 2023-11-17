Our Pet of the Week "Caesar" is full of energy, even at seven years old

Every Friday, we feature an adoptable animal from the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo, this week it is time to introduce Caesar!

He is a very energetic 7 year old Australian Cattle dog mix who is looking for his forever home. Don’t let his age fool you he loves to run around, go on car rides and cuddle with those around him!

Thanks to the volunteers at Woods Humane Society he is learning some tricks and basic obedience, and will do anything for a treat.

Caesar was transferred from another shelter after being returned for chasing cats in his former home. He will do best in an active home as an only pet without small children.

He is fee waived as part of adopt a senior pet month where all pets over 7 years old are free to adopt!

For more details on him or the other available animals check out this link!