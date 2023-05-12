Our Pet of the Week "Cookie" is looking for a person to love forever

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the Week. This week it is time to introduce you to Cookie, a 11-year-old poodle who for her next act just wants to be around people.

We sat down with Cookie and Robin Coleman to learn more.

Coleman told us, "Cookie is a senior poodle here at Woods and unfortunately, her owners could no longer care for her because of their health issues, and so she has found herself here at Woods. Obviously, she's adorable. She's a pretty sweet gal, but we really just want to get her into a home. She does seem to be a little visually impaired and probably can't hear all that well except for when you open the treat bag of course, but basically, she just needs a person to give her some love."

Coleman continued, "Short walks are great. She doesn't seem to mind other dogs she had lived with a cat previously. Really she just needs her forever home someone to give her love and cuddles and kisses and treats of course. So come on in and meet Cookie this 11-year-old poodle here at Woods Humane Society. She seems to be potty trained. Just a really sweet senior dog here. Don't miss out on your chance for some Cookie in your life, come on in and meet your new best friend."

Cookie will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo.

For more information check out this link.

