Our Pet of the Week, has mastered making new friends, now he needs a new home

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is Yogi's turn in the spotlight!

He is sweet year and a half old Sharpei mix who is looking for his forever home!

He was transferred over from the county animal shelter a few months ago and with lots of puppies in the shelter he has been overlooked.

You can find him basking in the sun, playing with toys or making new fluffy friends. He is a little hesitant with new people but warms up fast.

He will be available at noon Friday at the Woods Humane Society location off of Oklahoma ave. In San Luis Obispo.

