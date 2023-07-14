Our Pet of the Week Hobbs is a big bundle of joy looking for his forever home

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society, this week is Hobbs's turn! He is a six-year-old terrier-pit bull mix who is looking for a forever home to cuddle up in!

He has been at Woods for a couple of months and in that time has really made himself at home. Most days you can find him snoozing in the offices or even throwing toys up in the air. He is a very goofy and loving dog who will make a great companion for a family who is looking for a whole lot of love.

He will be available at Woods Humane Society Friday at noon and until Monday it is name your own price for Hobbs and any other adult dogs.

Adult dog adoption fees at Woods are regularly $150.

All adoptable pets at the shelter are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for parasites.

Adoptions also come with a free health check at a local veterinary clinic.

To check out the adoptable dogs at Woods, visit WoodsHumane.org.