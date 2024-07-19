Our Pet of the Week is searching for stability for the first time in her life

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is Ophelia's turn!

She is a three year old sweet shepherd who is searching for a stable home for the first time in her life.

She was born in another counties shelter back in 2021 and has been in and out of shelters until Woods Humane Society decided to take her in this spring. She is very treat motivated and has even learned a few tricks including sit and shake.

She is in need of an active home where she can find the stability she has been missing. She will be available at noon Friday at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma avenue in San Luis Obispo, plus she is fee waived!

Check out full details here!