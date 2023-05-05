Our Pet of the Week "Leo" is looking for a forever fetch buddy

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the Week. This week it is time to introduce you to Leo, a four year old active husky who is excited to find a forever fetch partner.

We sat down with Leo and Robin Coleman from Woods Humane Society to learn more.

"This is our silly boy Leo. He is our pet of the week. He is hoping he's going to be lucky Leo this weekend and maybe just find his forever home. He is a lot of fun. A lot of laughs we are out here just cracking up at this boy. He is definitely an energetic, outgoing, silly goofy boy. Great at playing fetch. It's literally his favorite thing to do, but really just a sweet boy."

Coleman continued, "he has been in and out a few times looking for his right fit. He is outgoing. He's adventurous. He'll be your fitness partner who really just your new best friend. So we would love to find lucky Leo his forever home. Come on out, throw the ball around for him. Give him some pets and treats and you will just make me fall in love with your new best friend Leo.

Leo will be available at noon Friday at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo.

For more information check out this link.