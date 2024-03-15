Our Pet of the Week Lou is hoping for the luck of the Irish this weekend

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is eight year old Chow-Chow/Siberian Husky mix Lou's turn in the spotlight.

He was found as a stray and brought to the county shelter in need of significant medical care. Woods Humane Society took on the challenge, he is now recovering from loosing his eye but that isn’t slowing him down at all.

He is very sweet, has lots of energy plus loves treats and to snuggle with anyone. He is hoping this weekend brings him the luck of the Irish with a forever home! He will be available at noon at the Woods Humane Society Location off of Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

Click here for more information about our Pet of the Week and other available animals.