Our Pet of the Week Penny is a little shy but is ready for her forever home

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society, this week is Penny's turn!

She is a 5 year old dalmatian and lab mix may not look like any dog you have ever seen but she is going to be a great addition to a central coast family.

She is new to woods after being transferred from the county shelter and while she is shy at first she warms up quickly. Once she gets to know you she is a fast friend and is a sweet addition to the offices when she does her rounds around the shelter.

She will be available for adoption at noon today at the Woods Humane Society location in San Luis Obispo.

To check out the adoptable dogs at Woods, visit WoodsHumane.org.