Our Pet of the Week 'Puffin' hopes this rainy weekend brings him a forever home

Every Friday, we feature an adoptable animal from the Woods Humane Society shelter . This week, Puffin! He is about a year and a half old and wants to do little more than cuddle and play with anyone around him.

He was adopted from woods as a kitten but three months ago he found his way back to the Atascadero catery. There he has been spending his mornings running around and playing with the other young cats and catching a cat-nap in the afternoons.

He will do best in a home with other cats for him to play with!

He will be available at 11 a.m. Friday morning for adoption at the Woods Humane Society location in Atascadero.

For more information on him check out this link!