Our Pet of the Week, Rhea, is a cutie who learns tricks fast

Every Friday we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is Rhea's turn!

Rhea is a sweet, smart, and very loyal year and half old shepherd.

She loves learning, going on car rides and meeting new people. The team at Woods Humane Society says that she has a lot of energy and learns tricks quickly. Plus, she is just over 50 pounds so she is available for just $50 as part of the Go Big and Go Home adoption promotion going on through Sunday.

She will be available from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

Click here for more details!