Our Pet of the Week "Starbucks" is the perfect company for your morning cup of joe

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is "Starbucks" a one-year-old cat who is looking for her next adventure.

This sweet girl is a little shy but warms up quickly. She was brought to the shelter with a few kittens and now that they have been adopted it is her turn.

Her name goes perfectly with the 2nd annual coffee, crafts, and cats event taking place this Saturday from 10 am to noon at the Woods Humane Society North County Campus in Atascadero. Head to the cattery to meet this sweet girl, sip on coffee, and enjoy cat-themed crafts.

Full details on her or the other available animals check out this link!