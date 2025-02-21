Our Pet of the Week's jaw injury makes him even more adorable

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, and this week it is Fenway's turn in the spotlight!

He is just three years old and is known for his cuddles, silly demeanor, and constantly visible tongue.

As a puppy, he suffered a jaw injury that has left him with his slobbery tongue out most of the time.

Originally housed at an LA County shelter, he was transferred to Woods Humane Society following the fires early this year. He loves walks, belly rubs, and chasing toys!

You can meet Fenway at the Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo shelter from noon to 4 p.m. Friday.

For full details you can visit this link!