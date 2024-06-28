Our Pet's of the Week are bundles of fun and ready to be adopted

Every week we feature an available animals from across the Central Coast! This week we start with Bubba, a 3 year old pitbull mix with a whole lot of love to give.

He is a favorite of the Woods Humane Society staff and looking for an active home where he can be your adventure buddy. He was transferred from the county animal shelter in march. He will be available at noon at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo.

Click here for full details on Bubba!

Now turning our attention to the county animal shelter for some bunny love!

Ezra, Peppa and Peter are just some of the bunnies that are adoptable today. With so many to choose from the shelter is running a two for just five dollar promotion. No appointment is necessary to meet these rabbits and they are available Monday through Friday during office hours.

Click here for details on adoptions from the County Shelter.