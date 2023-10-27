Our Pets of the Week are wiggle, waggling towards the Howl-o-ween weekend

Every week we feature an adoptable animal but this week it is time for twice the fun with adoptable animals from both Woods Humane Society and the SLO County Animal Services Shelter!

First up is Jefferson from Woods Humane Society! This three-year-old mix probably doesn’t look like any dog you have seen before, that’s because he is a mix of 11 different breeds!

The team at woods just had to know what made up this sweet boy and they ran a doggie DNA test! He is over 60 percent bulldog breeds but 100% good boy! He was transferred from the county shelter a couple of months ago and would do well in an energetic home with older children.

He will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society Shelter in San Luis Obispo. Click here for more information!

Turing our attention down the road to the county animal services shelter, this is Bullet a one-year-old German Shepherd who once he gets his wiggles out is a great cuddler! He is looking for a home with someone who is familiar with the breed and can work with this very smart boy to learn tricks and play brain games.

He will be available at the county animal shelter today at 11 a.m. Check out this link for more information!

While Woods Humane Society and the County Shelter operate independently this weekend they will work together to celebrate the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival!

From Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday the Woods Humane Society parking lot off of Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo will fill with vendors, games, portraits with Santa Paws, and a costume costume contest, judged by Meteorologist Vivian Rennie and much more!

Just a few feet down the road the county shelter will be open from 11 am to 4 pm for 10-dollar on-the-spot microchipping and half-off adoptions!

