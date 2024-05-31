Our Pets of the Week celebrate California Adopt-a-Pet day

Every Friday we feature available pets and this week we have four!

First up is a rare female orange kitty named Mama.

She is a little over six years old and loves to cuddle, play and nap. She was brought to the woods humane society cattery in Atascadero in bad shape. Thanks to the vet staff there she is all better, just minus most of her teeth. She will do best in a quiet home with lots of cuddles.

Click here for more information on Mama or any of the pets at Woods Humane Society.

Now turning our attention to the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter for a dynamic trio.

These three lovely ladies are best friends and love to play, run and bounce around. Maya, the brown and white pittbull terrier mix is just three years old, Petra shares her breed and is just over two years old and Juliette is a small husky.

If any of these furry friends caught your eye now is a great time to adopt! Saturday is California Adopt-a-Pet Day and all animals at both Woods Humane Society and the County Shelter are fee waived! Both shelters will be open from 9 a.m. To 5 p.m. And no appointment is necessary.

Click here for information from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter!